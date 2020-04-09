Personalize your DealNews Experience
Originally released in 1959, this somber album includes songs like "Five Feet High and Rising" and "The Great Speckled Bird" (made famous by Grand Ole Opry legend Roy Acuff years earlier). There's even "I Want To Go Home," which the Beach Boys would cover as "Sloop John B" on their seminal 1966 album "Pet Sounds."
