John Timberland Lighting Rolling Ball 7" High Three Tier Tabletop Zen Fountain for $30

It's a savings of $10. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- Shipping adds $5, but orders of $49 or more qualify for free shipping.
- measures 7" x 7-3/4" x 7-3/4"
- rolling ball at the top illuminated by a built-in LED light
- includes a water pump, LED light, and 5-foot long cord
-
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That is a savings of $50. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 10.5" x 13.5" x 41" overall
- indoor or outdoor use
Save up to 50% off over 290 items including furniture, decor, bedding, and more. Shop Now at CB2
- Shipping starts at $4.95.
- Pictured is the Alfred Leather Sofa for $1,799 ($500 off).
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at UntilGone
- shaped to illuminate steps, railings, or fences
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
- Coupon "LI16541351" takes an extra 8% off a second one if you buy two.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Save on pendant, chandelier, vanity, and flush mount lighting, as well as a selection of ceiling fans. Shop Now at Home Depot
Save on a variety of open-box fixtures, ceiling fans, bathroom lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Open-Box John Timberland Bellagio 20-1/2" High Bronze Downbridge Outdoor Wall Light for $129.86 ($40 off).
- These are fully inspected like new returns and open box items.
- Quantities are limited.
- Shipping varies by item, but starts at around $5.
Shop a selection of indoor and outdoor furniture including recliners from $400, coffee tables as low as $90, desks from $159, benches starting at $214, sofas as low as $200, bar stools starting at $119, and much more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured are the Sutton 24" Cherry Counter Stools 2-Pack for $118.95 ($20 off).
Shop ceiling fans including indoor, outdoor, remote control, fans with lights, fans without lights, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Casa Vieja 52" Tempra Oil Rubbed Bronze LED Ceiling Fan for $125 (half off).
It's $120 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- In Brown.
- 4 recline positions
- open circle base swivels 360-degrees
- adjustable headrest and self storing footrest
- weight capacity of 300-lbs.
- measures 43.5" x 29.25" x 33.5"
Sign In or Register