John Timberland Lighting Rolling Ball 7" High Three Tier Tabletop Zen Fountain for $30
New
Lamps Plus · 50 mins ago
John Timberland Lighting Rolling Ball 7" High Three Tier Tabletop Zen Fountain
$30 $40
free shipping w/ $49

It's a savings of $10. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5, but orders of $49 or more qualify for free shipping.
Features
  • measures 7" x 7-3/4" x 7-3/4"
  • rolling ball at the top illuminated by a built-in LED light
  • includes a water pump, LED light, and 5-foot long cord
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Decor Lamps Plus John Timberland Lighting
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register