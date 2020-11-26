New
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
John Timberland Casa Seville 12" Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Light
$100 $170
free shipping

It's $70 under list, the best price we could find, and a great deal on such an ornate ceiling light. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Features
  • 12" wide x 4 1/2" high
  • Uses three maximum 60 watt standard-medium base bulbs (not included).
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/24/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Lamps Plus
Black Friday Cyber Monday Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register