Ending today, Blair offers its John Blair Men's Insulated Bomber Jacket in several colors (Grey pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "B3QKF" drops the price toand applies. (This code can only be used for one item per order). That's $27 off list and the best price we could find. It's available in most sizes from S to XL.Looking for a larger size? The same jacket in sizes 2XL to 4XL is priced at $53.99 before the above coupon andwithafter.