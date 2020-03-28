Personalize your DealNews Experience
Johanna Basford is the NYT best-seller of coloring books like The Secret Garden and Enchanted Forest. You don't have to be artistically-inclined and may be a great resource for the restless or even people who don't know how to park and can practice staying inside the lines. Shop Now
Are you looking to make and donate face masks to local medical personnel during the pandemic? Joann Fabric has posted a video on how to make a face mask, so you can get to work right away. They've also included links to other tutorials. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
Save big on plenty of isolation-friendly crafts and hobbies. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
That's the best price we could find by $13 for just the sewing machine alone elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a great, stimulating way to keep the kids occupied and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
Reminisce about simpler times where wagons were both simultaneously hardy enough to ford across a river and weak enough to break an axle. Shop Now
Sling is offering a huge selection of streaming video free of charge, including kids' shows, movies, sitcoms like Third Rock From the Sun and Grounded For Life, and way too much good Gordon Ramsay content for me to reasonably remain productive. Shop Now
Test a free Persil ProClean Disc sample against your current laundry detergent. Shop Now
