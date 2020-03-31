Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Save on a variety of men's, women's, and kids' styles. Shop Now at Joe's New Balance Outlet
In response to COVID-19, Crocs is offering a free pair of Crocs shoes for Healthcare workers. There is a daily limit, and it is met fairly quickly, but is expected to continue replenishment. The next date for availability is expected at 12 p.m. ET Monday. Shop Now at Crocs
In response to closing its retail stores, Nordstrom Rack now cuts an extra 20% off all online orders
and is shipping them for free. After the extra savings, deals start at around $30, which is super cheap for a pair of Birkenstocks! Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
With the newfound joy of all-day PJ's, why shuffle around the house in your socks? Save at least $26 on a range of styles.
Update: Prices now start at $21. Shop Now at Clarks
Save on shoes, apparel, and accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Sign In or Register