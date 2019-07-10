New
Ends Today
Macy's · 39 mins ago
Jockey Women's Skimmies No-Chafe Mid-Thigh Slip Shorts
$12 $24
free shipping
Today only, Macy's offers the Jockey Women's Skimmies No-Chafe Mid-Thigh Slip Shorts in several colors (Cream Blush pictured) for $11.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
  • Available in select sizes from S to 3XL
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 4 hr
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Intimates Macy's Jockey
Women's Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register