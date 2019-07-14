Jockey via eBay offers the Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack in Black/Grey or Tropics/Red for $6.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Buy Now
- They're available in sizes M and XL
Published 27 min ago
Jockey via eBay offers the Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack in several colors (Chambray Navy/White & Blue pictured) for $6.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Buy Now
- size M only
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Fruit of the Loom Big Men's Classic Thermal Underwear Crew Top 2-Pack in multiple styles (Light Grey Heather & Natural pictured) for $1.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 5XL only
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Cotton Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in Boldberry/Teal for $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago, $24 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- They're available in sizes S to XL
Macy's offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Boxer Brief 3-Pack in White/Blue/Grey or Navy Assorted for $8.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $23 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes S to L
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $186.99 with free shipping. That's within a buck of last week's mention (which was the best we've seen) and a low today by $103. Buy Now
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
Newegg via eBay offers the Unlocked Huawei Mate 10 Pro 128GB 4G Android Smartphone in Midnight Blue for $419.99. In cart, that drops to $335.99. With free shipping, that's $163 under our mention from last August, $144 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends July 14. Buy Now
- octa-core processor (Cortex-A73 2.7GHz quad-core & Cortex-A53 1.8GHz quad-core w/ i7 co-CPU)
- 6" FHD+ OLED 2160x1080 screen
- 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage
- Leica dual camera with 20MP monochrome sensor and 12MP RGB sensor
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS
Macy's offers the Jockey Men's Tagless Crew Neck T-Shirt 4-Pack in White for $16.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- It's available in sizes M to XL
