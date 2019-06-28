New
eBay · 46 mins ago
$7 $34
free shipping
Jockey via eBay offers the Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Lantern grey pictured) for $6.99 with free shipping. That'sa buck under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find by $12.
Features
- Available in select sizes from S to XL
Details
Comments
-
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Amazon · 2 wks ago
CableMax Men's Breathable Boxer Briefs
from $7 $27
fre shipping w/ Prime
CableMax via Amazon offers its CableMax Men's Breathable Boxer Briefs in several colors and packages (Partmeshboxerbriefs-a5 pictured) with prices starting at $9.90. Coupon code "EYYEVT9Z" drops that starting price to $6.93. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $9 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- available in select sizes from S to XXL
Macy's · 2 days ago
Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Boxer Brief 3-Pack
$9 $32
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Boxer Brief 3-Pack in White/Blue/Grey or Navy Assorted for $8.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- available in sizes S to L
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Woven Cotton Boxer 3-Pack
$10 $32
pickup
Macy's offers the Fruit of the Loom Men's Limited Edition Woven Cotton Boxer 3-Pack in Blue Assorted for $9.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $22 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- sizes S to XL
Walmart · 1 day ago
Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack
$13 $17
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Black or Assorted Blue for $12.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $3.
Features
- available in sizes S to XL
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsonite Xenon Business Zip Portfolio
$5 $35
free shipping
Samsonite via eBay offers its Samsonite Xenon Business Zip Portfolio in Steel Grey for $5 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $27.
Tips
- Add yourself a strap somehow and you pretty much have a briefcase
Features
- document folder
- phone holder
- pen loop
- zippered pocket
- tablet compartment
eBay · 12 hrs ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$184 $850
free shipping
Tekreplay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray or Gold for $183.97 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay sellers, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $101.
Tips
- A 60-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 5.8" 2960x1440 touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G982
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
adidas Men's N-5923 Shoes
$26 $90
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's N-5923 Shoes in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $34.99. In cart, that price drops to $26.24. With free shipping, that's $4 under our March mention and is the lowest price we could find by $30.
Features
- Available in select sizes from 7 to 13
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
