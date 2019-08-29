Personalize your DealNews Experience
Jockey via eBay offers the Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack in several colors (Blue/Tropics pictured) for $5.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price low by $7, outside of other Jockey storefronts.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Jockey Life Men's Fresh Microfiber Long-Leg Boxer Brief 4-Pack in assorted for $14.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Tagless V-Neck T-Shirt 9-Pack in White for $9.76. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from last month, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and half of what Amazon charges. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Performance Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in several colors for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $14.39. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $8, although we saw it for a buck less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
Official Watch Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Citizen Men's PRT Eco-Drive Watch for $84.99 with free shipping. That's $231 less than you'd pay for a new one from Citizen direct and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
