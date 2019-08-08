- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Jockey via eBay offers the Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Grey pictured) for $5.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen (low by $7 outside another Jockey storefront.) Buy Now
Jockey via eBay offers the Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack in Black/Grey or Tropics/Red for $6.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Jockey Life Men's Fresh Microfiber Long-Leg Boxer Brief 4-Pack in assorted for $14.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Jockey Men's Classic Low-Rise Briefs 4-Pack in several colors for $19.50. Even better, add three 4-packs (12 pairs total) to your cart for $58.50 and apply coupon codes "BACK2SCHOOL" and "AUGBASICS10" to drop that to $41.22. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $3.44 per pair and the lowest price we could find for the quantity by $11. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $15 today. Buy Now
Gold Xiong Padishan via Amazon offers the Maket Men's Breathable Boxer Shorts in White or Black for $8.99. Coupon code "ZHQQXOJD" cuts the price to $4.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Performance Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in several colors (Black/Red/Grey pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "BOXER4" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's a $23 savings, $2 under last week's mention, and the lowest price we've seen for this multi-pack. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Worx via eBay offers the refurbished Worx 20-volt MaxLithium Hydroshot Cordless Portable Power Cleaner for $39 with free shipping. That's $80 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 50% off select refurbished and open-box Apple products. Plus, these orders get free shipping. Discounted items include iPhones, iPads, HomePods, AirPods, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the 5.11 Tactical Unisex Range Master Waterproof Tactical Boots in Gunsmoke for $37.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now
Sign In or Register