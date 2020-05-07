Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
There's a huge variety of products to save on, and not just fabrics, but also organization and storage, crafts, baking supplies, and more. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
Get Flow faucets from $59, BioBidet bidets from $199, and a range of bathroom mirrors, vanities, and bath fixtures from $65.45. Shop Now at Home Depot
Get busy in the kitchen and score some strong savings at the same time. A selection of new and refurbished models are available. Shop Now at eBay
Fill in the missing pieces of cookware or bakeware in your kitchen collection at Le Creuset. Shop Now at Le Creuset
Shop for laundry supplies, cleaning supplies, personal care items, wellness items, and more. Shop Now at Big Lots
At $5.49 each, this is a good price for a non-medical mask that ships from the USA. Buy Now at eBay
Save big on sewing tables, chairs, cabinets, dressforms, and more; plus, save an additional $7.99 per order with their free shipping offer. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
This seems like a good time to take up sewing, especially since we're all having to make our own masks. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
Are you looking to make and donate face masks to local medical personnel during the pandemic? Joann Fabric has posted a video on how to make a face mask, so you can get to work right away. They've also included links to other tutorials. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
Sign In or Register