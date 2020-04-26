Personalize your DealNews Experience
Plenty of options to keep you occupied during quarantine. Find savings on a variety of fabrics, foam, yarn, scrapbook supplies, art supplies, Spring decor, and more. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
Are you looking to make your own face mask? At Michaels they have instructions for two kinds of masks, and links to every necessary item at the bottom. Shop Now at Michaels
Are you looking to make and donate face masks to local medical personnel during the pandemic? Joann Fabric has posted a video on how to make a face mask, so you can get to work right away. They've also included links to other tutorials. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Walmart
Check out these how-to videos on five different DIY projects for kids, including a fairy garden, stress ball, wooden robots, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Even with the shipping cost this is a good price for this quantity and type of mask — if you can't make your own. (We're seeing them from around $10 to $30 before shipping.) Buy Now at zulily
This seems like a good time to take up sewing, especially since we're all having to make our own masks. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
An entire world of crafting is at your fingertips with this machine that's $8 less than what Walmart charges. Buy Now at Joann Fabric
