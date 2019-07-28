- Create an Account or Login
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Jill-E Designs Smart Laptop Tote in Black for $39.99 with free shipping. That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Wonderpark via Amazon offers the Huston Lowell Canvas Messenger Bag in Black (pictured) or Army Green for $28.99. Coupon code "OSEWT5ZB" drops the price to $17.39. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
G-Favor Bags via Amazon offers the G-Favor 17-Inch Travel Laptop Backpack for $39.99. Coupon code "897VK9SO" drops the price to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Yunliantiandi via Amazon offers the Symani 16" Laptop Backpack for $35.99. Coupon code "IFROBDS2" drops that to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Timbuk2 Parkside Laptop Backpack in Black/Red Devil for $31.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Canvas 15.6" Laptop Backpack in Black for $11.75 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Targus Groove Notebook Backpack in Black for $26. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops that to $20.80. Plus, you'll bag $4 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $9 under our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find today by $15. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers its Nava x Lenovo 14 On-Trend Laptop Messenger Bag for $24.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" drops that to $19.99. Plus, you'll bag $2.85 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $13 less than you'd pay from Lenovo direct and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in Silver or Gold for $719 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and at least $300 under what most stores are charging for this 2017 model. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the TP-Link Archer C1200 Dual-Band 802.11ac Wireless Gigabit Ethernet Router for $59.99. Clip the 50% off coupon on the product page to cut it to $29.99. With free shipping, that's an all-time low and the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the TP-Link Smart WiFi Light Switch 3-Way Kit for $54.99. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that price to $34.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our May mention and the best price we've seen (low today by $20.) Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Basein via Amazon offers its Basein Portable Air Conditioner for $39.99. Clip the 25% off coupon on the product page to drops the price to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
For Twitch Prime members only, Amazon offers Fallout 76 for PlayStation 4, The Last of Us Remastered Hits for PlayStation 4, or The Sims 4 for Windows for $14.99. (See this price at final checkout.) Plus, you'll receive a $15 Amazon Credit. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the credit, that makes each essentially free and is the best offer we've seen for these games. Buy Now
