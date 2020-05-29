Easy baking is at your fingertips with this recipe book. Shop Now
- By signing up for this recipe book, be aware that you're agreeing to receive offers from Jiffy Mix.
- includes recipes for appetizers, breads, main dishes, desserts, and more
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Get all manuscripts of this 4-part book for free. (Barnes & Noble charges $10 for just one manuscript for Nook.) Shop Now at Amazon
- Python For Beginners: A Crash Course Guide To Learn Python in 1 Week
- Python 3 Guide: A Beginner Crash Course Guide to Learn Python 3 in 1 Week
- Learn Java: A Crash Course Guide to Learn Java in 1 Week
- Excel 2016: A Comprehensive Beginner's Guide to Microsoft Excel 2016
That's $3 off and the best price we could find. Shop Now at Amazon
- 13 chapters designed to introduce you to Python within a week.
Is the table you're sitting in front of masculine or feminine? Which pronoun do you use when you're addressing your boss? What's the difference between "Ser" and "Estar"? You'll find answers to these questions and more in Sergio Rodriguez' guide, which is currently completamente gratis. (That means completely free and a $4 savings.) Shop Now at Amazon
- By Sergio Rodriguez
You won't believe your luck,
Five selections for only six bucks,
You'd pay nearly that for but one elsewhere,
A bargain price for some fun stories to share.
Buy Now
- You'll be signed up to a subscription service when you order these books and will be charged each month for a shipment of three books. You can cancel the subscription at any time (further details are available in cart.)
If the budget is tight, but you're looking for new activities for the kids, this is a great free option! Shop Now
- You can download the card templates and print them out for free.
- This is the beta version of the game.
- fill-in-the-blank comedy game
Get this necessity and do some good at the same time; for every mask sold, they'll donate one to an organization in need. Buy Now
- This item will start shipping on 05/25/20.
- Shipping adds $6.99, but you can pre-order two 5-packs for $50 and get free shipping.
- They come in a range of colors (Estate Navy Blue pictured) in adults' and kids' sizes.
- made from antimicrobial-finished scrubs fabric
- reinforced with cotton lining
- washable and reusable
- adjustable ear loops
- individually bagged in antimicrobial-finished fabric
You can use these for Zoom and other video-call backgrounds: Excite your colleagues with the grandeur of Asgard! Go retro with a comic based background! Add some tech savvy mystique into the mix with Tony Starks' lab! Shop Now
NASA offers up a whole host of resources for parents, educators, museums, and curious individuals, in commemoration of Earth Day's 50th anniversary. Shop Now
- educational resources, including Climate Science Resources, Living Landscapes, NASA Wavelength, and NASA Museum Alliance
- visuals, including NASA Earth Day Posters, NASA Earth Observatory, NASA Image and Video Library, and the NASA Eyes on Earth app
- videos, including NASA’s Earth Minute, NASA Explorers: Cryosphere, and NASA’s Frontiers of Climate Science
- "Earth: A Photo Essay" and "Earth at Night" eBooks
