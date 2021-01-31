Save on nearly 1,800 pieces, including diamond, gold, and personalized items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Click the Jewelry Shop banner on the landing page to shop this sale.
- Pictured is the LaFonn Platinum Plated Simulated Diamond Eternity Band for $42.97. ($97 off)
- Shipping starts at $5.99; orders of $89 or more ship for free.
Expires 2/7/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Take up to 70% off artisan jewelry sitewide. Plus, take an extra 15% off with coupon code "H15", and an extra 20% off two or more items with coupon code "V20". Shop Now at Jeulia
- Pictured is the Jeulia Hug Me "Cute Panda" Round Cut Jeulia Stone in Sterling Silver Ring for $89.25 after coupon ($106 off).
- Orders of $99 or more ship free. Otherwise, shipping adds $25.
Shop bracelets, rings, earrings, pendants, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Macy's 1-tcw Diamond Heart Link Bracelet in Sterling Silver for $539.55 ($3,346 off).
- If you need a last-minute gift, filter by your location under "Shipping and Pickup" to find stores with stock for pickup.
Save on jewelry, homeware, clothing, shoes, bags, and more – all initially $25 or less, but coupon code "CLEAR" knocks that maximum price to $21.25. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Folio Men's Black Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 46mm Gift Set for $21.24 after coupon ($19 off).
Save on necklaces, earrings, rings, and more. Many of these styles' prices drop in cart. Shop Now at Zales
- Pictured is the ArtCarved Mother's Birthstone Crossover Ring for $159.97 after discount (at least $40 off)
It's $19 under what Everlane charges direct. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- They're available in Black.
- Spend over
$49$89 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
Save on a range of women's shoes from brand including Vans, Cole Haan, and Rebecca Minkoff. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
- Pictured are the Vans Women's Authentic Packing Tape Sneakers for $22.48 ($38 off).
Save on a range of styles for men, women, and kids, as well as home items. Although marked up to 70% off is stated in the banner, we found deeper discounts within. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
- Pictured is the Topman Men's Clay Classic Bomber Jacket for $21 ($49 off)
It's $29 under what Michael Kors charges direct. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- It's available in ten colors (Marigold pictured).
- 100% nylon shell and lining
- 90% down / 10% waterfowl feathers fill
- removable hood
- 2 front hidden zip pockets
