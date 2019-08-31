Personalize your DealNews Experience
Belk takes an up to 85% off a selection of jewelry. Plus, get an extra 20% off via coupon code "FIRSTDAYFRESH". Pad your order with a beauty item to get free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $8.95 for orders under $99. Shop Now
Bamoer Jewelry via Amazon offers their Bamoer Sterling Silver Letter Charm in several letters (Letter A pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "385D5PD5" drops the price to $6.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Silpada via eBay offers its Silpada "Drops of the Ocean" Natural Howlite 3-Strand 18" Necklace for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $3 under our December mention and $59 less than buying from Silpada direct. Buy Now
Voroco US via Amazon offers its Voroco Stud Earrings in several styles (Sloth pictured) for $11.99. Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "IGTD3TGZ" to drop that to $6.35. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Shenzhen Xingchuan Trading Company Limited via Amazon offers the Singreal Sterling Silver Initial Necklace for $9.99. Coupon code "8JXJE3UB" drops that to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
