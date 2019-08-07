- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Jetstream AC3000 Tri-Band 802.11ac Wireless Gaming Router for $79 with free shipping. That's $11 under our November mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $21.)
Walmart offers the Linksys E2500 N600 Dual-Band 802.11n Wireless Router for $29.97. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping.
Walmart offers the Gotrax G2 Commuting Electric Scooter in Black for $198 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2.
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more.
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Amazon offers the 9GreenBox Red Brazilian Jasmine 2-Pack for $14.21 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7.
Amazon offers the Forest Grass 35.7-Sq. Ft. Artificial Fake Grass Carpet for $81.99. Coupon code "40QWERT" drops the price to $41.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the lowest price we could find.
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.

Update: The price has dropped to $12.99 before and $6.49 after coupon.
Update: The price has dropped to $12.99 before and $6.49 after coupon. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Men's Premium Performance/Lounge Shorts for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $12 off and the best price we could find.
