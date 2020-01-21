Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Jetstream Dual Band 802.11ac WiFi Router
$40 $139
free shipping

That's $99 off and the best price it's ever been. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz channels
  • a range of up to 3,000 square feet and speeds up to 1,900Mbps
  • Model: ERAC1900
