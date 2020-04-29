Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Jetson Quest Premium Commuter Electric Scooter
$299 $430
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $121. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • LCD display
  • max range up to 18 miles
  • works w/ Ride Jetson App
