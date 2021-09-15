Shop and save on a selection of Samsung Jet Stick Vacuum, including Clean Station bundles and appliance packages. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum for $299 ($30 off).
-
Expires in 12 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Clip the 60% off on page coupon to get this deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AlicE via Amazon.
- May take up to 10 days to arrive.
- 10-ft. power cord
- 7-ft. safety cleaning hose
- two extension rods
- folding handles
Apply code "SAVE4FALL" to save on over 20 already discounted Dyson products. Shop Now at eBay
- $500 max discount.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum for $199.99 after coupon (low by $50).
Clip the coupon on the product page to get this at the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Orythia via Amazon.
- three attachable nozzles
- Model: TWVC01BP1
Coupon code "H53A6LZP" takes 50% off for a low by $85. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by TInnovation via Amazon.
- Ships from the seller and may take up to 2 weeks to arrive.
- includes motorized LED floor brush, mini motorized head, dusting brush, crevice tool, wand, spare HEPA filter, power adapter, and wall mount
- 2,500mAh rechargeable battery
- up to 40 minutes of runtime
- 300-watt brushless motor
- 25kPA suction
- HEPA filter
- LED light
- 3 modes
- Model: V20
These models are marked up to 30% off. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 28-cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator for $1,999 ($800 off)
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
Save on phones, tablets, laptops, and more. See some of the offers available below. Shop Now at Samsung
- 15% off Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ plus free earbuds.
- Up to $300 of computing bundles.
- 30% off Samsung Care+.
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11" Tablet from
$179.99$349.99.
Take up to 35% off refrigerators, washers, dryers, microwaves, vacuums, dishwashers, and more. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 29-Cu. Ft. Smart Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator for $2,798.91 ($1,000 off).
That's $150 under Samsung's direct price and the lowest we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZAAXAA
That's $65 under our mention from June, and the best price we've seen in any condition. For further comparison, you'd pay at least $200 for this phone in refurb condition or from $250 new today.
Update: The price dropped to $129.99. Buy Now at eBay
- This device has a Pink/Green shade on the screen, but this doesn't affect the functionality of the device.
- A 90-day functionality warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by EMB-Phones via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.8GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
- 6.2" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras & 8MP front camera
- Model: SM-G965UZBAXAA
It's tied as the best we've seen and $675 under list price today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android OS
- Model: G973U
That's $40 less than you'd pay for the US version direct from Samsung, and the best price we could find for this international model by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- This is the international model and has no warranty in the US.
- 12mm speakers and bass duct
- active noise cancellation
- Bixby smart assistant
- Bluetooth 5
- built-in mic
- Model: SM-R180
Sign In or Register