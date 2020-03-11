Open Offer in New Tab
JetBlue Tick Tock 2-Day Sale
from $39 1-way $71

Save on flights to the Bahamas, Orlando, NYC, and more. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "JetBlue" in the top line to see this sale; on the resulting page, click "See Deals" to view specific routes.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) with arrival in Nassau, Bahamas (NAS) on March 25.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Of note, JetBlue has suspended all change and cancellation fees for flights booked through March 31 for travel through September 8.
