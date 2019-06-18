New
JetBlue Summer Fares to Florida
from $48 1-way
JetBlue Airways via ShermansTravel discounts select 1-way fares to Orlando, FL, with prices starting from $48.30. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $12. Book this travel deal by June 30. Buy Now
Tips
  • On the ShermansTravel landing page, click "JetBlue.com" in the top paragraph to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Atlanta, GA (ATL) with arrival in Orlando, FL (MCO) on August 6.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
