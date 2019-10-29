New
DealBase · 46 mins ago
JetBlue NOW-vember Sale
from $48 1-Way $68

That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $20. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "JetBlue" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Atlanta, GA (ATL) with arrival in Orlando, FL, (MCO) on November 12.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by October 29 for travel from November 12 through November 21.
↑ less
Buy from DealBase
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/29/2019
    Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
United States Orlando Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register