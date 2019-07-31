New
JetBlue Fetch a Deal Sale
from $38 1-Way

JetBlue via DealBase discounts select nationwide 1-way fares, with prices starting from $38.30. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers by $5. Book this travel deal by July 31 for travel from August 20 through November 20. Buy Now

  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "JetBlue" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on August 27 from Orlando, FL (MCO) to Atlanta, GA (ATL).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  Expires 7/31/2019
