JetBlue Fall Flash Sale Fares
from $19 1-way
Today only, JetBlue via DealBase offers 1-way nationwide flights, with prices starting from $19.40 during its Fall Flash Sale. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $29. Book this travel deal today for travel from September 1 through November 1. Buy Now
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "JetBlue" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Boston, MA (BOS) with arrival in Buffalo, NY (BUF) on September 4.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
