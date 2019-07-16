New
JetBlue Endless Summer Sale Fares to Florida
from $58 1-Way

Ending today, JetBlue via Dealbase offers 1-way flights to Florida, with prices starting from $58.30. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $9. Book this travel deal today for travel from August 20 through September 30. Buy Now

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "JetBlue" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Boston, MA (BOS) with arrival in Jacksonville, FL (JAX), on August 20.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
