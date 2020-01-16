Open Offer in New Tab
DealBase · 1 hr ago
JetBlue Big Winter Nationwide Fare Sale
from $43 1-way $128

Save up to $85 on 290 routes nationwide. Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "JetBlue" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Boston, MA (BOS) with arrival in Pittsburgh, PA (PIT) on January 21.
  • Book this travel deal today for travel from January 21 through March 31.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
