ShermansTravelSearch · 1 hr ago
JetBlue Airways Nationwide Fares
from $51 1-Way
JetBlue Airways via ShermansTravel discounts select nationwide 1-way fares, with prices starting from $50.98. That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by $8. Book this travel deal by June 30 for travel from June 17 through August 29. Buy Now
  • On the ShermansTravel landing page, click on "JetBlue.com" in the top paragraph to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on July 8 from Long Beach, CA (LGB) to Las Vegas, NV (LAS).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 6/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
