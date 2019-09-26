New
JetBlue Airways Get Ghoul-ing Fare Sale
from $31 1-way $78

Get a spooktacular deal on 67 routes this Halloween. (It's the best price we could find for select routes by $48.) Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "JetBlue" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on October 29 from Atlanta, GA (ATL) to New York City, NY (JFK).
  • Book this travel deal today for flights from October 29 through October 31.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
