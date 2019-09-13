New
JetBlue Airways Game On Nationwide Fare Sale
from $43 1-way $72

Save on nearly 300 routes to cities in the US, the Caribbean, Canada, Mexico, and South America. (It's the lowest price we could find for select routes on comparable carriers by $29.) Buy Now

  • On the DealBase landing page, click on "JetBlue" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing on October 15 from Long Beach, CA (LGB) to San Jose, CA (SJC).
  • Book this travel deal by September 13 for travel from September 16 through December 14.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Expires 9/13/2019
