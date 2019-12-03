Open Offer in New Tab
JetBlue Airways "Click, Click, Jet" 2-Day Sale
from $38 1-way

Save up to $79 on over 300 routes this winter. Shop Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "JetBlue" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing December 10 from New York, NY (JFK) to Worcester, MA (ORH).
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
  • Book this travel deal by December 3 for travel from December 10 through February 13, 2020.
  • Expires 12/3/2019
