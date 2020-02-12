Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
DealBase · 55 mins ago
JetBlue 20 Year Anniversary Sale
Nationwide Fares from $19 1-way

Celebrate with the best price we could find for select routes by at least $58. Buy Now at DealBase

Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "JetBlue" in the top line; on the resulting page click on the "The ’20 Years Just Flew By’ Sale" under the current deals & offers carousel to view this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Boston, MA (BOS) with arrival in Syracuse, NY (SYR) on February 26.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/12/2020
    Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Airfare DealBase
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register