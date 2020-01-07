Open Offer in New Tab
JetBlue 2-Day Sale
Fares from $44 1-Way $52

That's the lowest price we could find for select routes by at least $8. Buy Now at DealBase

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "JetBlue" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Boston, MA (BOS) with arrival in Buffalo, NY (BUF) on January 21.
  • Blackout dates apply.
  • Book this travel deal by January 8 for travel from January 21 through March 31.
