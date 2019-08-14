New
JetBlue 2-Day Fall Fare Flash Sale
from $38 1-way

Ending today, JetBlue via DealBase offers 1-way nationwide fall fares, with prices starting from $38.30. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $5. Book this travel deal today for flights from September 4 through November 20. Buy Now

  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Jetblue.com" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing from Las Vegas, NV (LAS) with arrival in Long Beach, CA (LGB) on September 24.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.
