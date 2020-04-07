Personalize your DealNews Experience
With most nail shops closed across the country, your nails are probably looking a little rough. Try this at home treatment to nourish cuticles and refresh nails while saving $5 off list price. Buy Now at QVC
Remember the good ol' days when your parent would give you an at-home haircut just in time for school photo day? Now a whole new generation can experience the thrill of hearing, "I'll just keep cutting until it's straight." (Spoiler alert: That phrase continues until you're out of hair.) At least with this haircut kit, you'll have proper tools for it instead of utility drawer scissors, and you'll be saving $26. That's $26 you can pay to your stylist for hush money. Buy Now at BrandsMart USA
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Northern Tool
Finding liquid hand soap available online is difficult at the moment, and if you've got $35 worth of shopping to do at Rite Aid to get to free shipping, $1 each is a really good price in general for a bottle this size in any brand. Buy Now at Rite Aid
That's $23 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at TomTop
It's a low by $2, although most charge around $21. Buy Now at QVC
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at QVC
That's $39 less than the best we could find for the non-Plus version elsewhere (which doesn't include the detail nozzle or spray shield.) Buy Now at QVC
