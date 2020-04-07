Open Offer in New Tab
Jessica Cosmetics At Home Nail Treatment Kit
$20 $25
$4 shipping

With most nail shops closed across the country, your nails are probably looking a little rough. Try this at home treatment to nourish cuticles and refresh nails while saving $5 off list price. Buy Now at QVC

Features
  • includes Nourish Cuticle Formula, Phenomenon Oil, Brilliance High Gloss, Hand & Body Moisturizing Emulsion Creme, file, and bag
