- available for iOS or Android
At participating Wendy's restaurants, buy a Frosty Key Tag for $2 and you'll get a Frosty Jr. for free with any purchase through December 31, 2021. 85% of every Frosty Key Tag sold will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Buy Now
- Delivery may take 14 to 35 days.
Feed the family with a deal on a large pizza. Buy Now at Pizza Hut
- Click on the "Tastemaker" offer to get this deal.
Enjoy a free whopper with at least $1 order and app sign-up. Shop Now
New and returning subscribers can sign up for this plan to get hot coffee, hot tea, or iced coffee up to once every two hours, along with unlimited refills while in the cafe. The first three months are free, which is a whole lot of brew. (You can cancel anytime.) Shop Now
- Must be a MyPanera member to subscribe. (It's free to join.)
- After the trial offer, the plan is $8.99 per month unless canceled.
- Some varieties and customizations are not included in the subscription; upcharges can apply.
NASA offers you the chance to send your name along with a future Mars mission. It's free to sign up, and your name will be included on a memory card with a yet-to-be determined future Mars lander expected to depart in July of 2026. Shop Now
- downloadable "Boarding Pass" for Future Mars Mission
Make any video conference as fun or professional as you want with Zoom's collection of background images and videos. Shop Now
Brian Sibley and Michael Bakewell along with the BBC have created this radio dramatization of J.R.R. Tolkein's "The Lord of the Rings Complete Trilogy" in its entirety. The story tells of the perilous journey of Frodo Baggins and friends to defeat the evil Sauron and dispose of the Ruling Ring. The audio cast includes Ian Holm, who plays the character of Bilbo in the feature film "The Lord of the Rings." Shop Now
- 116 total tracks including musical adaptations
- includes Stephen Oliver's complete music score and demo of Bilbo's Last Song
Kids' haircuts usually cost $13, and adults cuts cost $15, making this a max savings of $6 rewarded by presenting this printable coupon at salon locations. Buy Now
- Valid at participating area Great Clips salons. Not valid with any other offer.
- Limit one coupon per customer.
- No copies. Taxes may apply.
- Salons are following CDC and local guidance, and safety measures may vary by location
