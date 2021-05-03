Jeans at Maurices: 25% off
Maurices · 8 hrs ago
Jeans at Maurices
25% off
free shipping w/ $50

Get a solid discount on Maurices brand jeans, including Everflex, DenimFlex, Edgely, and M by Maurices. Shop Now at Maurices

Tips
  • The discount applies to regularly-priced items. (Prices are as marked.)
  • Opt for store pickup to avoid the $6.95 shipping fee or get free shipping on $50 or more.
  • Pictured are the Maurices Everflex High Rise Medium Wash Super Skinny Jeans for $37.42 ($12 off).
