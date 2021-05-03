Jeans at Maurices: 25% off

Ends Today
Maurices · 8 hrs ago
25% off
free shipping w/ $50
Get a solid discount on Maurices brand jeans, including Everflex, DenimFlex, Edgely, and M by Maurices. Shop Now at Maurices
Tips
- The discount applies to regularly-priced items. (Prices are as marked.)
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $6.95 shipping fee or get free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured are the Maurices Everflex High Rise Medium Wash Super Skinny Jeans for $37.42 ($12 off).
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 21 hr
Published 8 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Macy's · 14 hrs ago
Men's Jean at Macy's
Under $50 + Extra 30% off most
free shipping w/ $25
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get an extra 30% off most items in this under-$50 sale. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured are the Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans in Dark Stone Wash (available in many colors) for $35 after coupon.
Aeropostale · 1 wk ago
Aeropostale Men's Real Denim Athletic Skinny Stretch Jeans
$16 $60
free shipping w/ $50
Save $44 off the list price. Buy Now at Aeropostale
Tips
- In Light Wash.
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders over $50.
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Levi's Women's 720 Cropped Super-Skinny Jeans
$21 $70
free shipping w/ $25
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- In Hypersoft Tamburitza Green Camo
- Orders over $25 ship for free; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge
Eddie Bauer · 1 wk ago
Eddie Bauer Men's and Women's Jeans
2 for $75
free shipping w/ $49
Save up to $53 per pair when you bag 2 for $75. Buy Now at Eddie Bauer
Tips
- Pictured are the Eddie Bauer Men's Voyager Flex 2.0 Jeans.
Maurices · 17 hrs ago
Maurices Women's Cut Out Neck Babydoll Mini Dress
$13 $40
pickup
At nearly 68% off, it's an excellent priced dress from a major retailer. Buy Now at Maurices
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $6.95 shipping fee or orders of $50 or more ship for free.
Maurices · 17 hrs ago
Maurices Women's Taryn Wedge Sneakers
$11 $45
pickup
That's a savings of $34 off the list price. Buy Now at Maurices
Tips
- In Taupe.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $6.95 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $50 or more.
Maurices · 12 hrs ago
Maurices Women's Smocked Top Cozy Babydoll Dress
$21 $40
free shipping w/ $50
That's $19 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $21. Buy Now at Maurices
Tips
- Available Coconut Shell. (Olive is $2 more.)
Maurices · 10 hrs ago
Maurices Women's 24/7 Stripe Baseball Tee
$5.98 $27
free shipping w/ $50
Save $21 off list price. Buy Now at Maurices
Tips
- Available in French White Combo at this price.
- Shipping adds $6.95, or get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Sign In or Register