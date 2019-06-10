New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
up to 50% off
JCPenney takes up to 50% off select decor, kitchen items, bedding, furniture, and more for its Home Sale. Plus take an extra 20% to 25% off via coupon code FORYOU6. Opt for in-store pickup (or same-day pickup where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders over $99. Some exclusions apply. Deal ends June 9. Shop Now
