JCPenney · 39 mins ago
JCPenney 4th of July Sale:
JCPenney takes an extra 30% off most items sitewide during its 4th of July Sale via coupon code "BLAC43". (It only takes 15% off select categories.) Alternatively, take $10 off orders of $25 or more via coupon code "4SPARKLE". Shop Now
  • up to 70% off outdoor oasis patio furniture
  • up to 60% off furniture & mattresses
  • 50% off shorts for the family
  • 20% to 50% off home items
  • Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $99 or more qualify for free shipping.
  • Ship-to-store pickup is also available for $3.95 and free for most orders over $25; free same-day pickup may also be available for select items.
