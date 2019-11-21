Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 49 mins ago
Jaybird X3 Sport Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones
$30 $35
free shipping

A $13 drop since last week and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Daily Steals via Rakuten
  • Apply coupon code "DS5" to get the discount
  • Available in Black or White
Features
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 5.8mm drivers
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • Model: X3 Sport
Details
Comments
  • Code "DS5"
  • Expires 11/21/2019
    Published 49 min ago
