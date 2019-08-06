New
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Jaybird X3 Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones
$38 $80
free shipping

Daily Steals offers the Jaybird X3 Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Sports Headphones in Blackout or Alpha Green for $49.99. Coupon code "JAYB" drops it to $37.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, a low today by $42, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 5.8mm drivers
  • Bluetooth 4.1
↑ less
Buy from Daily Steals
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Daily Steals Jaybird
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register