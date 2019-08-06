- Create an Account or Login
Daily Steals offers the Jaybird X3 Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Sports Headphones in Blackout or Alpha Green for $49.99. Coupon code "JAYB" drops it to $37.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, a low today by $42, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
JBL offers its JBL Focus 300 Headphones in Aqua or Pink for $4.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
Bluedio via eBay offers its Bluedio Hi Wireless Bluetooth Earbud Headphones for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find from a US seller. Buy Now
Uniojo via Amazon offers the Uniojo Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $49.99. Coupon code "O72UZ9FZ" drops that to $20. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from June, $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Silver for $265. Coupon code "ALT15P" cuts that to $225.25. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from four days ago as lowest price we've seen for a new pair and the best deal today by $55, although most retailers charge $348 or more. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the Voyager Night Rider Foldable Electric Scooter in Black for $99.99. Coupon code "VOYAGERIDR" drops that to $89.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most charge $130 or more. Buy Now
Daily Steals continues to offer a selection of Ray-Ban men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSRBAN" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $110 off list price. Buy Now
Daily Steals continues to offer a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSOKLY" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $103 off list price Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
