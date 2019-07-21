Daily Steals offers the Jaybird X3 Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Sports Headphones in Blackout or Alpha Green for $49.99. Coupon code "JAYB" drops it to $37.99. With free shipping, that's $22 under our Black Friday mention, a low today by $42, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 5.8mm drivers
- Bluetooth 4.1
Walmart offers the Bose SoundSport Wired In-Ear Headphones in Energy Green (Apple) or Charcoal (Android) for $39 with free shipping. That's $10 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $8.
- Amazon charges the same price, also with free shipping.
- inline mic and remote
- clothing clip
Bluedio via eBay offers its Bluedio Hi Wireless Bluetooth Earbud Headphones for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find from a US seller.
- built-in microphone
- charging case
- Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
Linpa World via Amazon offers the L Linpa World T1 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $34.99. Coupon code "RTVRRQWQ" cuts that to $12.25. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from last week, $23 off, and the best deal we've seen.
- Bluetooth 4.2
- built-in mic
- 33-foot range
- charging case
- up to 4-hour play time on single charge
- Model: L-T1
Amazon offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14 today.
- Walmart charges the same price
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
Daily Steals continues to offer a selection of Ray-Ban men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSRBAN" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $110 off list price.
Daily Steals offers a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $89.99. Coupon code "OKLYSUN10" cuts the prices to $79.99. With free shipping, that's a savings of up to $120 off list prices.
Daily Steals continues to offer a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSOKLY" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $103 off list price.
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find.
- A 30-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz dual-core processor
- 14.1" 1280x800 LED LCD
- 4GB RAM
- 160GB hard drive
- DVD player, CD burner
- Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11g wireless
- Windows 7 Pro
