Daily Steals · 24 mins ago
Jaybird Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones
$43 $50
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • Apply code "DSJBIRDX3" to get this discount.
  • available in Blackout Black or Platinum White
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 5.8mm drivers
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • Model: X3 Sport
  • Code "DSJBIRDX3"
  • Expires 11/23/2019
    Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
