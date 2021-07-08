Jasscol J-Ion Solid Tire Electric Scooter for $299
New
SideDeal · 23 mins ago
Jasscol J-Ion Solid Tire Electric Scooter
$299 $400
free shipping for members

That's a savings of $101 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal

Tips
  • It's cheaper to opt for the $4.99 membership (you can cancel at any time) to bag free shipping than to pay the $9.99 flat shipping fee.
Features
  • speedometer
  • LED front headlight
  • cruise control
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Sports & Fitness SideDeal
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register