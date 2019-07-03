New
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the JarvMobile 20-watt Dual Wireless Qi Charging Pad for $14.95 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from February and the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
- charges two devices at one time
- compatible with most Qi-enabled devices
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Tonyhoney 5-Port USB Charging Station
$14 $29
free shipping
Tonyhoney via Amazon offers its Tonyhoney 5-Port USB Charging Station for $28.99. Coupon code "HA3WQTRE" drops that to $14.21. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- dividers for cell phones and tablets
- 1 USB Type-C port
- 1 USB 3.0 port
- 1 USB 2A port
- 2 USB 2A IC Smart Ports
Bestekmall · 1 mo ago
Bestek 30W 2-Port USB Charger w/ Foldable Plug
$6
free shipping
Bestekmall offers its Bestek 30-watt 2-Port USB Charger with Foldable Plug for $14.98. Coupon code "FORPRO60" cuts it to $5.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
- Qualcomm Quick Charge technology charges at fastest possible speed up to 2.4 amps
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Mega Brands MeGa Dual-USB Wall Outlet Plate w/ LED Light
$10 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
ZBetonline via Amazon offers the Mega Brands MeGa Dual-USB Wall Outlet Plate with LED Light for $18.99. Coupon code "G8H99F01" cuts that to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our February mention, $9 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- dual light/motion sensor
- Model: 43219-7976
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Anker Powerline+ USB-C to USB-A 10ft Cable
$9 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Today only, Amazon offers the Anker Powerline+ USB-C to USB-A 10-Foot Cable for $8.79 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video · 1 day ago
B&H Photo Video July 4th Deals
up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $49
B&H Photo Video takes up to 75% off a range of computers, cameras, Apple products, smart speakers, and more during its July 4th Deals Event. (We found larger discounts within.) Shipping starts at around $4, but most orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Select items under $49 also ship free, as marked.) Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple iMac i5 Quad 27" Retina 5K Desktop
$1,399 $1,799
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
- Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 27" 5120x2880 IPS LED-backlit Retina 5K display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion drive
- AMD Radeon Pro 570 4GB video card
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 3
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
B&H Photo Video · 1 day ago
Unlocked Motorola Moto E4 Plus 32GB Android Phone w/ Mint SIM Kit
$110 $200
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 4th-generation Unlocked Motorola Moto E Plus 32GB Android Smartphone in Fine Gold bundled with a Mint Mobile 3-Month 8GB Prepaid SIM Card Kit for $109.99 with free shipping. That's $38 under the lowest price we could find for the phone alone elsewhere. Buy Now
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 5.5" 1280x720 touchscreen LCD
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- microSDXC card slot
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
