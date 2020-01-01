Open Offer in New Tab
Janome Sewist 725S 23-Stitch Sewing Machine
Preorder for $399 $449
free shipping

Get your patterns and fabrics ready! Pre-order this sewing machine and save $50 off the list price. Buy Now

Tips
  • It's expected to ship on April 27.
Features
  • 23 built-in stitches including stretch stitches, decorative stitches, and one-step buttonhole
  • auto de-clutch bobbin winder
  • adjustable foot pressure
  • carry handle
  • LED light
