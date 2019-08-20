Personalize your DealNews Experience
Designer Brands for Less via eBay offers the JanSport T501 SuperBreak Backpack in several colors (Navy pictured) for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Rokk Camping/Hiking Backpack in several styles (Red RK25511 pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
SPD Group via Amazon offers the Venture Pal 35-Liter Packable Hiking Backpack in 01. Black for $20.99. Coupon code "VFRLD5MK" drops the price to $14.69. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the SwissGear 1900 Scansmart TSA 16" Laptop Backpack in several colors (Smokey Grey pictured) for $54.99. Coupon code "EBAGS20" cuts that to $43.99. Plus, you'll bag $4.73 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eagle Creek Women's 65L Water-Resistant Backpack in Concord for $69.95 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $159. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Cloudfoam Refresh Mid Shoes in Scarlet/ Core Black for $34.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
