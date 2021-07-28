Jansport Ashbury Backpack for $25
New
Nordstrom Rack · 12 mins ago
Jansport Ashbury Backpack
$25 $40
free shipping w/ $89

That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Available in Black.
  • Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
Features
  • Classic backpack with adjustable straps, zip closure
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 12 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Backpacks Nordstrom Rack JanSport
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register