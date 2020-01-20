Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
JanSport Cool Student Backpack
$16 $20
pickup at Macy's

It's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "TWODAY" to drop the price to $15.99.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • measures 17.5" x 13" x 10"
  • two large interior main compartments
  • sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
  • exterior zip pocket with organizer, pleated stash pocket at front, water-bottle pocket at side, and a faux-leather bottom
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "TWODAY "
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Backpacks Macy's JanSport
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register